An Exning couple, whose home narrowly escaped damage by a falling tree more than a month ago, claim residents’ concerns about the danger posed by remaining trees opposite their terraced houses have been ignored by local councillors and treated ‘less than helpfully’ by the landowner.

It was on September 25 that a fully grown ash tree was felled by gale-force winds, crashing across Burwell Road and into a gap between the home of Margaret and David Beard and the property next door which was temporarily unoccupied.

Their garden fence and cars belonging to two other residents were damaged. None of the repairs have been paid for by the landowner HW Dressage Ltd.

The scene last month when the tree crashed down across Exning’s Burwell Road.

Mrs Beard said her husband had replaced their fence himself at a cost of around £50 but the car owners had been forced to claim on their own insurance and were out of pocket because of the excess charges on their policies.

HW Dressage spokeswoman Caroline Williams said: “I took advice and forwarded details to my insurance company. It is classed as an act of God. The tree fell during constant extreme weather not just one gust. As such it is down to each individual to claim on their insurance. Had mine said I was liable the claim would have been made.”

Mrs Beard said she had sought advice about the remaining trees from local councillors Simon Cole and Rachel Hood, but neither had responded to emails sent on October 6 and 8 respectively.

“The trees are still a real worry for us and many other neighbours. We did first contact the owner of the property back in July when my husband put a note through the door at Orchard Farm and we understood that an inspection had been made by tree surgeons in August.

"We just wanted to get some advice and find out whether the district or county council could put any pressure on the landowners to get the work they had promised on the trees carried out but no-one seems to be taking any notice.”

Mrs Williams said the tree had been inspected and necessary paperwork done. “The work is booked for November 30 which is the earliest it could be booked in. We are doing our utmost to maintain and improve Orchard Farm, and its trees, but some neighbours are making us feel very unwelcome,” she added.

