Residents are up in arms as enforcement of one-hour waiting bays has left more than 100 Newmarket households without anywhere to park in the streets where they live.

The problems are particularly acute in All Saints’ Road and Rous Road where previously residents parking on single yellow lines were not punished.

Civil parking enforcement (CPE) has left residents with the option of paying £150 for a permit for All Saints’ car park or £250 to park in a car park elsewhere, in the town a distance from their homes.

Newmarket’s All Saints’ Road, where parking enforcement has left residents with nowhere to park. Picture: Mark Westley

“It was inevitable that CPE would create problems,” said Cllr Andrew Appleby, one of the members of the parking working group set up by the town council and made up of councillors and residents, which has been looking at the issues, conducting surveys and seeking to work with the district council, which is responsible for enforcement.

“These problems should have been foreseen and contingency plans prepared. We trust that the district council will recognise the dichotomy and act speedily,” said Cllr Appleby. “It is my view that consideration of parking facilities in Newmarket has been inadequate for many years while a perfect storm has been gathering.”

As far back as 2010 proposals for residents’ parking zones have been discussed.

“These problems should have been foreseen and contingency plans prepared.” Cllr Andrew Appleby, pictured above. Picture: Mark Westley

In a long-term strategy funded by the then Forest Heath District Council, it was advised the council introduce pay and display parking bays in the High Street, hold a consultation into residents’ parking zones on streets within a five minute walk of the town centre, and potentially expand car parking spaces in the town centre.

The current parking restrictions have been in place for some time but until April of this year were the responsibility of Suffolk Police to enforce and because they were deemed low priority hardly any tickets were issued.

Back in February, highways authority, Suffolk County Council, concerned car owners to lobby Newmarket Town Council to back a residents’ parking pass and in response the council formed its parking working group.

Cllr Chris O’Neill, chairman of the working group, said it had requested an urgent meeting with Mark Walsh, assistant director for operations at West Suffolk Council, to discuss town parking.

