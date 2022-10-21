Residents have urged councillors to help them come up with a solution to parking problems in the close where they live.

Clive Pearson, who has lived in Newmarket’s Bahram Close for nearly 40 years, was at Monday’s meeting of the town council with some of his neighbours to lobby councillors for support.

“We can’t access our properties at all,” said Mr Pearson, who explained that residents used to park in an area behind the nearby Valley Way shops, where some of them rented garages, but they were demolished to make way for more housing with no additional parking provided.

Clive Pearson with Pimpa Rodwell in Bahram Close, Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

“I am all in favour of housing,” said Mr Pearson, “but parking has got to be considered.

“Before the houses were built there were 30 parking spaces there as well as the garages and now they have gone and nothing has been put in in their place.”

He said bollards put up to protect a piece of grass, which links Bahram Close with Valley Way, meant he and eight of his neighbours had no direct access to their properties with their cars. Part of the grass had recently been planted with thousands of spring bulbs but the rest was badly maintained and hardly every cut.

Bollards put up to protect a piece of grass, which links Bahram Close with Valley Way, meant residents had no direct access to properties with their cars. Picture: Mark Westley

“If the bollards were removed to create a sort of cul-de-sac then I and some of my neighbours would be able create a parking space in our front gardens,” said Mr Pearson, “but at the moment that’s not an option because we can’t get to them.”

Other residents at the meeting also raised concerns about the close’s accessibility for emergency vehicles and that residents often have to park their cars some way from their homes in neighbouring roads, which could cause problems for residents of those streets.

Cll Rachel Hood said councillors appreciated the residents’ bringing the issue to the attention of the town council but explained the issue was one for which it did not have responsibilty and it would be an issue for the highways authority, Suffolk County Council.

As she, and Cllr Andy Drummond, were county councillors, she suggested they meet with residents of the close so they could see for themselves what the problems were and take the issue forward to the highways department.