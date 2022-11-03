Serious challenges remain for people using bus services in Newmarket , and its surrounding villages, despite new timetables and new routes becoming operational this week.

Things were running far from smoothly for operator Stephensons, which has taken over most of the Newmarket area routes, both in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, from Stagecoach.

Yesterday it reported eight cancellations, some linked to driver shortages, four involving the 12 service linking Newmarket and Cambridge, two of the 12A Newmarket town services and two involving the 16 service, the 6pm from Bury St Edmunds to Newmarket and the 5.14pm service from Mildenhall to Bury St Edmunds. And commuters had their journey plans disrupted in the days before the service handover as Stagecoach cancelled a number of its services.

Stephensons has replaced many of the Stagecoach services

Commuter Graham Edwards travelled from Cambridge to Bury St Edmunds just a few days before the routes changed, but cancelled services caused him to abandon his return bus journey plans.

“On arrival at Newmarket, the driver suggested that the quickest way to get to Cambridge was the 12 bus at 15.51 but it never turned up. I found a note stuck on a bus shelter saying the next buses were cancelled. I eventually caught the train, finally getting home four-and-a-half hours after my departure from Bury bus station,” he said.

Kerry Cole, of Kentford, said: “They have now replaced the buses, but there will only be one bus each day running through Kentford, which is completely useless.”

Burwell Parish Council chairman, Cllr Liz Swift, said: “We’re very pleased to still have the services, although there are a few glitches to iron out. With the new service, we can’t get from Burwell to Bottisham without going in to Newmarket and back out again, and it will take time to get these things ironed out, but we’re glad the buses will still be running and we hope people will use them so they can be kept for the long term.”

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority, which is ploughing £1.7 million into keeping the bus network going, said: “Buses are a lifeline for so many of our residents and communities, so getting services back on almost all of those routes is a huge achievement. We know our work on retaining an effective bus network is far from over. People will now rightly be looking closely at the new timetables as they plan journeys, and we have been working continuously with operators to try to get a level of service which will meet as much of the need and journey connectivity as possible.”