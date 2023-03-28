A residential street in Newmarket has been faced with flooding this afternoon after a water main burst.

George Lambton Avenue and the surrounding area has been affected, with water pouring onto the road and some residents being left with low water pressure or no water.

Anglian Water have been alerted to the issue and said it is due to a burst water main, which they are sending engineers to come and repair.

George Lambton Avenue. Picture: Google maps (63252608)

The company's website states that water is expected to be back to normal by 9pm tonight.