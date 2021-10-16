A restaurant in Newmarket is celebrating 10 years since it opened its doors through support of a business initiative launched by Newmarket Retailers Association.

The Pantry, which is run by Anne-Marie Woolley and her husband and head chef Vincent in The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket, is an independent, family-run enterprise which prides itself on locally sourced produce.

It marked its 10-year anniversary yesterday and will host an anniversary fund-raising dinner in November to raise money for the charity East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The Pantry is celebrating its ten-year anniversary

Anne-Marie said: “We’ve always set out to give amazing service and top quality, locally sourced food in a friendly environment.

“We’ve never compromised on the quality of what we offer and that’s helped to build what we have here ten years later.

“We have evolved and innovated along the way, and we expanded the premises within 18 months of opening. Later, we moved to a delivery service during the pandemic and I feel that we used that whole experience as an opportunity to improve the business.

“We started out with the help of an incentive scheme for businesses looking to open in the town, and we had to give a presentation in the style of Dragon’s Den before a vote was carried out through the newspaper. We received some investment and help negotiating rent and were able to celebrate our opening soon after.”

The business has thrived in the decade since it opened and works with local butchers and fishmongers to bring local food to its tables.

It has also run a number of fund-raising projects in the past year to raise money for EACH.

Anne-Marie and Vincent are already looking ahead to the next 10 years, with a new head-chef being brought in to allow the couple to put their focus in to moving the business forward in the coming years.

She added: “We really enjoy what we do, and nothing beats the feeling of making people feel special and welcome and seeing regular faces coming back to see us. We have also put together a team that is passionate about the buzz of a busy service and looking after our customers.”

To find out more about The Pantry, visit www.thepantryfinefoods.com

