A Newmarket hotel has retained its two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence as its quality food and service has been recognised.

Squires Restaurant at Beford Lodge Hotel and Spa in Bury Road announced the accolade, which is handed to only the best restaurants in the industry, today.

Noel Byrne, managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this important accolade.

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa. Picture: Bedford Lodge

Noel Byrne, Managing Director, receiving the Award with Executive Chef Lee Cooper. Picture: Bedford Lodge

"Lee Cooper, our Executive Chef, and his team have worked incredibly hard, and this achievement endorses the fact that we are delivering the very best in food and service to our clientele.

"It is a great accomplishment - and brilliant recognition - for Squires Restaurant, and I’m very proud of Lee and the team.

"It is very special indeed for their hard work to be recognised by the AA Hospitality Awards in this way."

Tiramisu made at the restaurant. Picture: Bedford Lodge

Squires Restaurant interior. Picture: Bedford Lodge

To be awarded two AA Rosettes, a restaurant must serve food of the highest calibre.

Squires offers dishes such as Gressingham Duck with Miso aubergine, seabass with salt-baked celeriac and Suffolk chorizo, andPumpkin ravioli with sage butter and pepita seeds.

Where possible, they try to use locally sourced ingredients.

Visit their website or call 01638 663175 to reserve a table.