A complex featuring 69 apartments for older people is due to be finished in the autumn, according to the developers.

Anchor, which is among the UK’s largest providers of all types of housing for the over-55s, said the new apartments had been designed and built to a high standard to provide independent living for the over-65s.

As well as the one and two-bedroom apartments, currently reaching the final stages of construction on a site behind the Aldi supermarket on Exning Road in Newmarket, the complex will include facilities for residents including a lounge, bistro, hair and beauty salon and wellness room.

The new development should be finished in the autumn of this year.

The apartments have been built over three floors, with the upper areas accessible by lifts and residents will share a communal garden.

Anchor have not yet released details of what the properties will cost but they will be sold on site by an experienced in-house team who will be available to talk to potential buyers.