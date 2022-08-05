An eagerly awaited redevelopment project for The July Racecourse in Newmarket will be completed in time for the start of the next racing season.

The Jockey Club has announced that the project, which includes a renovation of the bar area, weighing room and head-on-stand, along with layout and facilities upgrades, will move forward this autumn, with the work being completed before June 2023.

A first-floor viewing platform with views of the racecourse is to be built and the head-on stand will receive a new roof and will have parts of its exterior upgraded to blend into the new look of the complex.

An artist's impression of the alterations. Picture: Roberts Limbrick

The project will also deliver sustainability improvements for The July Racecourse via solar panels and low energy lighting.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We are excited to be undertaking this project which will deliver an improved experience for both participants and racegoers.

“The new complex will give racing professionals and participants the top-class facilities they need as well as enhancing the customer experience, all whilst maintaining the unique look and feel of The July Course.

“We are looking forward to work beginning in the autumn and finishing the project before racing returns in June 2023.”

D Stanley Associates has acted as project manager for The July Course Project since its inception.

David Stanley said: “Having managed the design stages through to the recent award of the main contract, we are thrilled that the project is now moving forward in to its construction phase as programmed.

“This would not have been achieved without the dedication, skill and cooperation of the entire project team: Roberts Limbrick Architects, PMP Cost Consultants, Furness Partnership Structural and Civil Engineers, Ark H&S and Fairhurst Landscape Consultants.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with The Jockey Club and look forward to delivering this project for them ahead of the 2023 season.”

Midlands-based development and construction firm The Wigley Group has been appointed to carry out the redevelopment.