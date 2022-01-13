A popular riding school is hoping to relocate to a larger premises to meet rising demand and cater for children with special educational needs.

Soham’s Old Tiger Stables has submitted a planning application which would see it move from its current Northfield Road base to North Angle Farm closer to the town.

“We’ve been running for almost 36 years so we’re well established and business has been going very well recently, so we’d like to expand and start offering our customers more,” said business owner Lorraine Webster, who lives in Soham.

April Eley school manager and Hayley James cap, instructor and Summer Noakes apprentice.

“We’ve got 60 horses and 500 riders now, which has risen from 300 a couple of years ago and it seems that there is a growing interest in getting outdoors in the fresh air more, because it’s great for health and wellbeing.

“So the hope is that we can expand to meet the growing demand, but we also want to open up an equine therapy branch of our business where we can help people with special needs, mental health difficulties or disabilities and work with local schools to help children with special educational needs as well.

“We’ve taken on the tenancy at the new 26-acre site already and it’s an ideal location for us to continue building the business from. We have a great team of staff and our customers have been very enthusiastic about the possibility of Tiger Stables expanding.

“They have been amazing really and it’s thanks to their support that we’re in a position to make this application in the first place.

“Our hope is that these plans could help improve Soham’s leisure facilities and be great for the town and we’re hopeful that we’ll have a decision in time for the Spring bookings, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

The application is currently in its consulting phase, and a decision is not expected until March.

The future of the current stables is uncertain as it relies on 10 acres of rented paddocks, to graze its horses, but the owner has been told this land may soon no longer be available.

The plans for North Angle Farm submitted to East Cambridgeshire Council include the building of two new stable blocks, and two outdoor floodlit arenas, a new car park with 20 spaces, and a horse walker.