Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak MP visited West Suffolk yesterday as part of his campaign.

The former Chancellor of Exchequer was in Newmarket as part of an event organised by the West Suffolk Conservative Association.

Sunak has been touring the country as part of his campaign to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

In a video posted on Twitter, the MP for Richmond said he spoke about rural issues on his visit.

"Another great day. I have been in Hertfordshire, I have been in Cambridgeshire and I have been in Suffolk," he said.

"It has been particular good at this latest opportunity to be talking about rural issues. I represent one of the most rural parts of the country, so we have been talking a lot about farming and rural communities, and what I am going to do as Prime Minister to make this place the best place in the world to farm and increase our food security."

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock added: "I'm supporting Rishi to be the next Prime Minister because he's got what it takes, and he's got the best plan for the country.

"When his team asked if he could come and meet members locally, I was delighted to help set it up. I was gutted to miss it myself as I was on Mont Blanc raising money for the Cambridge Children's Hospital, but the members I have spoken to said he was inspiring and brilliant. He's got my vote."

Sunak is up against South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss in the race to be the next Prime Minister.

The pair are currently touring the country, with results of the leadership contest set to be announced on September 5.