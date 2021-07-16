B1506 Bury Road blocked at Kentford after woman suffers broken wrist in crash
Published: 09:15, 16 July 2021
| Updated: 11:02, 16 July 2021
A two vehicle crash which blocked a busy road out of Newmarket has been cleared.
Police were called just before 8am to reports of a crash involving a Skoda Octavia and a Vauxhall Astra van outside The Bell Inn on the B1506.
Paramedics were also at the scene and treated a woman for a suspected broken wrist.
A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said she was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.
