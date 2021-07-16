A two vehicle crash which blocked a busy road out of Newmarket has been cleared.

Police were called just before 8am to reports of a crash involving a Skoda Octavia and a Vauxhall Astra van outside The Bell Inn on the B1506.

Paramedics were also at the scene and treated a woman for a suspected broken wrist.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said she was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

