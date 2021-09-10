Mill Hill in Newmarket has been closed after a cyclist was found lying injured in the road.

Police are currently on the scene and are waiting for ambulance services to arrive.

A cyclist could be seen lying in the road, which is close to the junction with St Mary's Square, and around 20 people were seen standing in the area.

The crash happened on Newmarket's Mill Hill, close to the St Mary's Square junction. (51111993)

Traffic is building on the street and police have now closed the road.

An eyewitness said: “I was driving past and saw two police cars and a lot of people standing around.

“There was someone lying at the side of the road with a blanket or something over them, with a lot of people standing around them.

“I’m not sure what happened or how serious it is.”

It is not yet known exactly what caused the incident or how serious the injuries to the cyclist are.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket