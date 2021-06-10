Engineers are working to fix a burst pipe after a huge water leak last night saw hundreds of people in Newmarket left without water.

Water was gushing out of a manhole cover in Fred Archer Way last night, with drivers having to navigate deep water at the Waitrose junction.

The leak left residents with very low water pressure, and some with no water at all, until supplied were restored late last night.

Roadworks in Fred Archer Way after a burst water main (48056839)

Today an Anglian Water spokesman said their teams were working to repair the broken pipe.

"Due to the location of the burst and the safety of our teams while they complete this work the road has been closed and a full diversion is in place," the spokesman said.

“This is a complicated repair due to the location of the water main, we would like to apologise for any disruption this causes and thank people for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”

Roadworks in Fred Archer Way after a burst water main (48056826)

Fred Acher Way is closed on the hotel side of the road, but drivers can still access supermarket Waitrose, which is open.

Drivers are being directed around the closed road.

