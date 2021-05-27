A major route in Suffolk is closed and delays have been reported after a five-vehicle crash in which a lorry ended up on its side this morning.

The A14 is shut eastbound between Newmarket and Cambridge after the accident, between junctions 31 and 36, and two people have been taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said police were called to reports of the collision at Bottisham at 8am.

She said the crash involved five vehicles - two lorries and three cars - with one of the lorries having overturned blocking two carriageways.

Two people have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"The road is currently closed while the collision is dealt with, with motorists advised to take alternate routes," the spokeswoman added.

A bulletin on the AA Route Planner says: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over truck on A14 eastbound from J35 A1303 Newmarket Road (Stow Cum Quy) to J36 A11 (Nine Mile Hill).

"Congestion to delays to the opposite side due to onlookers."

