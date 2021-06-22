Police have closed a stretch of the A11 while emergency services deal with a serious car crash.

Officers were called to the scene on the A1304 at Six Mile Bottom, near Newmarket, at 4.25pm following reports of a car travelling southbound having left the road.

Three fire crews, two from Newmarket and one from Soham, are also on the scene.

The A11 is closed after a serious crash. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH Twitter

The A11 southbound is closed between junction 36 on the A14 and the A1304.

The entry slip road from the A1304 on to the A11 has also been closed.

Traffic is building on the A14 as a result of the closures.

The A1304 slip road has also been closed after a crash. Picture: Google

Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.

