A major route just outside Newmarket has been closed due to a road traffic accident.

Mildenhall Police tweeted that officers are currently attending the incident on the A1304, Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Officers are currently on scene at an RTC along #A1304, Barbara Stradbroke Ave in #Newmarket

There is currently a road closure in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area marked below@NSRAPT @CambsCops @Suff_highways

#1088 pic.twitter.com/sugOFtIJXz — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 3, 2023

Traffic maps indicate that traffic is slow moving both ways from Hamilton Road to A1303.