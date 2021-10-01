Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Denham Road at Dalham, near Newmarket, closed following single vehicle crash

By Kaia Nicholl
-
kaia.nicholl@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:27, 01 October 2021
 | Updated: 16:29, 01 October 2021

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Newmarket.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Denham Road and Dunstall Green at Dalham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, just before 2.55pm.

The road is currently closed while emergency services are in attendance.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this stage.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Accidents Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Kaia Nicholl