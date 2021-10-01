Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Newmarket.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Denham Road and Dunstall Green at Dalham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, just before 2.55pm.

The road is currently closed while emergency services are in attendance.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this stage.

