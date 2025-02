Key roads in Suffolk has been closed by police following a three-vehicle crash.

The A1304 in Newmarket closed at around 10am today following the incident.

It has led to the closure of the A11 southbound slip road down to the traffic lights at the B1506 junction.

The A1304 in Newmarket is currently closed following a three-vehicle crash. Picture: Forest Heath Police

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.