Parts of the Newmarket Bypass will be closed over two weeks next month as builders resurface the road.

The A14 from between junction 36 at Nine Mile Hill and junction 37 in Exning will be shut to late night traffic between October 5 and 7, and between junction 37 and 35 from October 8 to October 15 .

Staff from Highways England will be working on the bypass between 9pm and 4am each day, with diversions in place.

Niamh McGrath, a project manager at Highways England, said the timetable for work to be completed was subject to weather conditions and the work has been broken into two phases.

In a letter sent out to Newmarket residents she set out the proposed diversion routes, which include using the High Street and Bury Road.

Between junction 36 and 37, from October 5 to October 7, traffic travelling eastbound on the A14 will be diverted off via junction 33 via the A10 to Stretham, Newmarket Road, A1123, A142 to rejoin the A14 at junction 37.

And for traffic travelling northbound on the A11 will be diverted off at Six Mile Bottom via A1304, A142 before re-joining the A14 at junction 38.

On the A14 westbound between junctions 37 and 35, from October 8 to October 15, traffic travelling westbound will be diverted off via junction 37 via the A142, A1304, A1303 to re-join the A14 at junction 35.

