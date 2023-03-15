Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Bradley Road in Burrough Green near Newmarket partially closed after single-vehicle crash

By Kaia Nicholl
-
kaia.nicholl@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:50, 15 March 2023
 | Updated: 08:51, 15 March 2023

A road near the Suffolk border was closed this morning after a single-vehicle crash.

Police and fire crews were called to Bradley Road in Burrough Green, near Newmarket, at around 6am.

One vehicle was involved in the incident and officers partially closed the road while it was recovered.

Bradley Road, Burrough Green. Picture: Google maps (62994588)
No injuries were reported in the crash.

Fire crews left the scene at 7.20am.

