A road near the Suffolk border was closed this morning after a single-vehicle crash.

Police and fire crews were called to Bradley Road in Burrough Green, near Newmarket, at around 6am.

One vehicle was involved in the incident and officers partially closed the road while it was recovered.

Bradley Road, Burrough Green. Picture: Google maps (62994588)

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Fire crews left the scene at 7.20am.