The A14 has reopened after a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian just over the Suffolk border this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A14 at Milton in Cambridgeshire at about 9.13am today.

The A14 was closed in both directions between junction 33 at Milton and junction 35 at Stow Cum Quy while crews, including an air ambulance, were on the scene, but it has since reopened.

Earlier today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said: "Details of injuries are not known at this stage and a road closure is in place."

The closure had been causing some delays on the roads - with Highways England reporting miles of queues.

The agency reported that the westbound carriageway reopened by 11.40am, while the eastbound was clear by 2.10pm.

