A road has reopened near Newmarket after a crash.

The closure was in place at 8.38pm yesterday along the B1506 on the Kentford/Moulton crossroads.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A closure was in place along the B1506 on the Kentford/Moulton crossroads. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The road reopened at about 10.04pm.

A police spokesman said: “Injured persons have been taken to hospital.”