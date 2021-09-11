Exning Road, near Rowley Drive in Newmarket reopened by Suffolk Police following crash
Published: 09:33, 11 September 2021
| Updated: 09:48, 11 September 2021
A Newmarket road has reopened following a crash involving a person and a car.
Police were called to Exning Road yesterday evening just after 8pm.
Residents were informed to avoid the area and the road was closed by police.
However, it was reopened at around 10pm last night.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket