A Newmarket road has reopened following a crash involving a person and a car.

Police were called to Exning Road yesterday evening just after 8pm.

Residents were informed to avoid the area and the road was closed by police.

Police were called to the incident last night. Picture: Mildenhall Police.

However, it was reopened at around 10pm last night.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket