A town road has been shut after emergency services attended an incident involving a cyclist.

Police were called at 10.50am to the incident in Exning Road, Newmarket.

The ambulance service and an air ambulance were also both in attendance.

Exning Road in Newmarket has been shut after emergency services attended an incident involving a cyclist. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Officers remain at the scene and the road is expected to be reopened soon.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.