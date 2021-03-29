A handwritten Robert Burns manuscript which was discovered in a Suffolk mansion will go on auction this week.

The autograph manuscript was found in an album originating from Denston Hall, between Newmarket, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds which was the home of Sir John Robinson and his wife Rebecca Clive.

It is not known how it came into Mr Robinson's possession but is thought to have been pasted in the book for sake-keeping around 1808.

Poet Robert Burns

It contains poet's lyrics to The Banks of the Cree - which he wrote to accompany the tune composed by Lady Elizabeth Heron.

The piece of writing comprises sixteen lines in four stanzas of four lines each.

It starts: "Here is the glen and here the bower,

"All the underneath the birchen shade.

"The village bell has told the hour,

"O, what can stay my lovely maid."

The manuscript will go to auction at 1pm on Wednesday.

It is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000.

