Hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeshire today as they paid a visit to the Cambridgeshire County Day festival at the July Racecourse in Newmarket.

The royal couple stopped off at the town as part of a string of scheduled engagements in the area, taking the time to chat with people at marquees, which were set up by local organisations to showcase what the county has to offer.

Visitors to the festival were invited to make donations to good causes, with surplus funds raised by Cambridgeshire County Day being used to support the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital and Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s Lord-Lieutenant’s Fund.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at County Day on the July Course at Newmarket. Picture: Keith Heppell

Speaking about the event, Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence said: "Today will be an unforgettable day to celebrate the people and organisations that make our County so diverse and unique, along with some one-of-a-kind experiences for attendees of all ages.

"It is the perfect time to bring the community together to celebrate all that Cambridgeshire has to offer, all while commemorating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Cambridgeshire County Day is unique, having never happened before and has been filled with exciting showcases of the best of our County, and we want it to be accessible, relevant and engaging for everyone in the community.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence with the Duke of Cambridgeshire (57525961)

"Young people will be given a platform to learn about, be inspired by and connect with the people and organisations that make this county so special.

"After a challenging time for all, it has never been more important for us to give future generations the opportunity to meet future employers when they have missed out on so much.

"With more than 100 marquees hosting 150 of the best business, public sector, charity, community and sporting organisations in Cambridgeshire, as well as displays including tractors, trucks, diggers, bikes, boats, emergency and military vehicles, plus a wide range of wonderful performances, there’s something for everyone at Cambridgeshire County Day."