Two members of Newmarket’s racing community picked up prizes when the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards were handed out at a glittering ceremony at Ascot racecourse on Monday night when the Princess Royal was guest of honour.

The awards were presented to the winners of the six categories by champion jockey William Buick and ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin.

In the Dedication category, professional flying groom Brian Taylor, who lives with his family at Fordham, won the award and a prize of £5,000, getting the judges’ vote ahead of the three other finalists.

Brian Taylor receives his dedication award from Ed Chamberlin and William Buick

Brian has spent nearly 40 years accompanying horses worth millions of pounds to destinations all over the world and has worked for most of Newmarket’s top trainers.

He is self-employed but retained by Lambourn-based shipping agents Luck Greayer, who also get £5,000 which they have donated to charity

Brian was not available to comment on his win as he was half way to Saudi Arabia by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, but company director James Luck said: “Brian, like all our flying grooms, is a massively important part of our team and we couldn’t be more pleased that he has won this award.”

Cheryl Armstrong, winner of the leadership award, presented by Ed Chamberlin and William Buick

The Leadership award and £5,000 went to Cheryl Armstrong, head girl at Charlie Fellowes’ Bedford House Stables, which will also get £5,000.

“I was delighted and shocked to win,” said Cheryl, who was accompanied by her mother, partner Stuart Ritchie, trainer’s wife Victoria Fellowes, assistant trainer Mike Marshall and secretary Claire Fetherstonhaugh.

“We had an absolutely fantastic time,” said Cheryl, who recently returned to work following the birth of five-month-old Aurora.

She said that an important part of her role was with young people joining the stable team.

“Some of them are only 16 and away from home for the first time and I wish I had been able to get the same guidance as I am trying to give them.”

Employee of the Year title went to David Porter-Mackrell, head stallion man at Newsells Park Stud who received his award from Princess Ann and won a total of £15,000 with the same amount going to the stud.