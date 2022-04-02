Newmarket Community Hospital is to receive a royal-themed renovation of its courtyards as part of an expected royal visit in June as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

The project, which has been advocated by councillor for West Suffolk Council and Newmarket Town Council, James Lay, is already under way, with work being carried out on the first of six courtyards.

“Two months ago, I walked around the courtyards in the hospital and noticed that they weren’t in a good state at all,” said Cllr Lay.

The courtyards will have a royal theme

“After a meeting with the building manager, Councillors Nobbs, Hood, Drummond, Simms and myself decided we should set about refurbishing them for the benefit of staff, patients and visitors to the hospital, at a cost of £25,000, which will be covered by a combination of funding from our budgets and support from My WiSH Charity.

“We have already started work, and time is of the essence as we need everything to be completed in June, in the hope that the courtyard garden areas can be officially opened during a visit by a member of the royal family.

The courtyards will involve planted areas with a purple colour theme, curved modular seating, a sculpture, and seven circular areas of resin-bound gravel on the ground to mark seven decades, with a royal emblem in the middle of the central circle.

Newmarket Hospital. Picture: Mark Westley

Speaking at Monday night’s town council meeting, Cllr Lay added: “We have raised £10,000 so far for this project, which will provide a rest area for people who work at the hospital or who are visiting.

“Patients who may spend a lot of their time can be wheeled out to these courtyard gardens to enjoy the plants and take in the air, and they will provide somewhere for people to relax.

“The first courtyard is almost finished and we hope everything can be ready for a royal visit, which is looking very possible for June or July. We hope that whoever comes, on behalf of Her Majesty, can officially open the courtyard gardens.”