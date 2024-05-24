Newmarket’s historical links to the Royal family have been underlined with announcements of Royal patronages for town-based organisations.

The Queen has followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, and accepted an invitation to become a patron of the National Horseracing Museum.

The late Queen Elizabeth II opened the original museum in the High Street back in 1983 and in 2016 was at Palace House to open it on its new site.

The Queen about to unveil The Belvoir Huntsman, a painting by Charles Church which hangs in the British Sporting Art Trust gallery at Palace House Mansion

Last summer Queen Camilla made her first official visit to Newmarket and at Palace House Mansion, home to the British Sporting Art Trust (BSAT), of which she also patron, she unveiled a new painting.

Chairman of the museum's board of trustees, Frances Stanley, said the museum was delighted to have received the news from Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen, being a talented horsewoman, has shown great enthusiasm for equestrian sports over many years,” she said. “We have had the honour of welcoming her to the museum, most recently in June 2023.”

Signing the visitors' book...The Queen at the National Horseracing Museum last summer

The announcement was made to mark the first anniversary of the Coronation and to celebrate, the town’s official tourism service, Discover Newmarket launched a new Royal yard tour for July to champion trainers John and Thady Gosden’s Clarehaven Stables, where the King and Queen have horses in training.

The Royal couple have also been appointed joint-patrons of the Jockey Club, a role previously held by the late Queen for 68 years prior to her death in September 2022 when her bloodstock interests passed to the King before being transferred to the joint-ownership of the King and Queen in February last year to reflect the keen interest both held in racing and breeding.

Both are honorary members of the Jockey Club and the Queen is also patron of Newmarket’s National Stud.

And on Monday it was announced the Queen, who has held a long-standing interest in the breeding and owning of thoroughbreds across both National Hunt and Flat codes, had been appointed patron of the Newmarket-based Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) succeeding the late Queen.

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the TBA, said: “We are deeply honoured the Queen has agreed to take up the patronage of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association.

“Her enthusiasm and support for thoroughbred breeding over many years will be a great asset as we continue to deliver vital initiatives to ensure a sustainable future for the breed.”