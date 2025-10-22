Youngsters at Newmarket’s Pony Academy got to show off their riding skills to a a very special Royal visitor yesterday.

The Princess Royal met with pupils from The Pines Primary School in Red Lodge who were taking part in the academy’s primary school programme which mixes equine care with aspects of the curriculum and aims to develop key skills, such as confidence, resilience and overall engagement in learning.

It was a chance for the Princess, herself a keen and talented rider to see the academy’s work with local youngsters in action and learn about the benefits it can bring.

During the visit the Princess also met with key members of the academy team including Penny Taylor, UK charities manager for Godolphin, who was instrumental in setting up the project back in 2021.

“It was a truly momentous occasion for pupils at The Pines Primary School to have the opportunity to ride in front of the Princess Royal,” she said. “The visit was an inspiring moment for the children, who showcased the confidence, joy and skills they have developed through the programme. Everyone at Godolphin is proud to have helped create and support the Newmarket Pony Academy, making such special moments possible.”

Andrew Braithwaite, chief executive of the British Racing School where the academy is based, said: “As someone who fully appreciates the power of horses and ponies as an equestrian and Olympian, it was wonderful to be able to show how the ways in which the academy is supporting young people in the community and making riding and working with ponies accessible and exciting. The Princess Royal’s visit shines a powerful spotlight on how horses can positively impact young people’s well-being, confidence, and social development and introduce them to the racing industry.”

During the visit the Princess also met with key members of the academy team including manager Carol Bramhill, and lead instructor Grace Allan.

The project provides access to horses and ponies for eight to 14 year olds and, in addition to the primary school programme, runs after school, weekend, and holiday clubs for local young people who have been referred by teachers, social workers, and alternative provisions for children struggling with mainstream

education. It currently works with 27 local schools and hosts annual charity

days in collaboration with Autism in Racing, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Box4Kids and offers a holiday activity and food programme throughout the school holidays.

The Princess also spoke with British Racing School students taking part in its foundation course, an apprenticeship programme leading to employment within the racing industry. They included 20-year-old Charlie Pinson-Bradley who introduced Schematic, a retired racehorse owned by the King and Queen, who is currently part of the 70-strong team of racehorses working at the British Racing School and helping to teach young people to ride.