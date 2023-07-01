New plans to build a visitors’ centre and café at a new arboretum in Soham have been given the green light.

The proposals to convert and extend a former engineering workshop to create the new centre, off Eye Hill Drove, were approved by members of East Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Royal tree growers Barcham Trees Plc had its original plans for the arboretum and visitors’ centre, approved back in 2018. Company representative Warren Holmes-Chatfield, told councillors work on planting for the arboretum had begun, but when an opportunity to buy a plot of neighbouring land with an existing building which could be converted to create the new visitor centre it was logically a much better choice.

A drawing showing how the new visitors' centre planned for Soham arboretum would look

“Barcham has been working within the community for over 35 years, employing 75 full time staff and taking on an extra 25 at our busiest periods,” he said.

“Over that time we have become one of the leading horticultural businesses in Europe, specialising in trees and proudly holding two royal warrants.

He told councillors: “The application for an arboretum and the country’s first biosecure garden centre will help strengthen our ties with other local communities, creating 35 to 40 extra jobs and bring more tourism to the local area.

“The arboretum is our chance to show people how important trees are both for practical, educational, and aesthetic purposes.

“We are all becoming acutely aware of climate change, trees will and are playing a major role in climate mitigation and this is our chance to highlight their importance through showing and educating people, which has been our passion for many years.

Mr Holmes-Chatfield said the new arboretum would create a lasting legacy for future generations.

Fordham councillor Julia Huffer said she thought the plans were terrific.

Some concerns about possible traffic congestion at the A142 junction with Eye Hill Drove had been raised but there were no objections from the Cambridgeshire highways authority.

Approval was granted on the condition the owners agreed not to implement the previously approved application.