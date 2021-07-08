The Princess Royal was in Suffolk today for a new horseracing exhibition.

The Royal visitor was at Newmarket's National Horseracing Museum to open Mud, Sweat and Tears - The History of National Hunt Racing.

Anne-Marie Hogan, who is director of the museum, which is in the town's Palace Street, said: "We are delighted that Princess Royal is able to open this exhibition celebrating the history of jump racing.

The Princess Royal, pictured on a visit to Newmarket in 2019, when she opened Racing Welfare's Summerhill House in Howard De Walden Way

The museum, which was officially opened in 2016 by its patron, the Queen, is on the site of the racing stables of King Charles II , the monarch responsible for establishing Newmarket as a centre for horseracing more than 300 years ago.

It was originally set up in the former Subscription Rooms in Newmarket High Street where it first opened in 1983.

More recently the museum has re-launched itself, not just as a national showcase for racing but, as a community venue for Newmarket.

"We are a valuable hub for the local community and believe our unique combination of art, heritage, horses, and on-site restaurants and gardens, is the jewel in the Suffolk crown of visitor attractions," said Ms Hogan.

The new exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday, explores the excitement and unpredictability of jump racing from its 18th century origins in Ireland to the modern day.

Highlights include iconic items relating to the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Grand National and much-loved horses such as three-time Grand National hero Red Rum.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a special experience which recreates the sounds and excitement of Golden Miller’s record-breaking Grand National win in 1934.

