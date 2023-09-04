Police are appealing for information after a rucksack was stolen from a trolley in a supermarket in a Suffolk town.

The blue rucksack containing a red purse with white writing on the side, was stolen sometime between 11am and 11.30am on Thursday, August 31, in Exning Road, Newmarket.

Officers ask if you have any information about the theft, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/51158/23 via the website.

A blue rucksack was stolen on Thursday, August 31, in Exning Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.