Brit Award winning band Rudimental are the latest act to be announced for Newmarket Nights this year, completing the line-up for 2022.

The band, whose hits include 'Lay it All On Me' featuring Ed Sheeran, and 'Feel the Love' with John Newman, will return to the course on June 24.

Rudimental previously featured at Newmarket Nights in 2019, and labelled the show as 'unbelievable'.

Rudimental will be complete the line-up for Newmarket Nights in 2022. Picture: The Jockey Club

The announcement completes the line-up for 2022, with Paloma Faith, The Script, Queen Symphonic, Anne-Marie, The Wombats and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra also headlining.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourse, said: "Rudimental headlining in 2019 was one of our favourite nights the course has seen, the crowd really embraced the festival feel and we can’t wait for the band to bring their epic live set back this June.

"They’re the perfect final act to complete our summer line-up.”

Rudimental added: "“Our show at Newmarket in 2019 was unbelievable and we’re definitely going to make sure everyone is up and dancing in June. We’re so excited live music is back - here we go!”