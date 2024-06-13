A planning inspector appears to have opened the door for hundreds of homes to be built at the former headquarters of the Animal Health Trust just outside Newmarket.

Lochailort Kentford Ltd, which bought the 120-acre site last year, appealed against a move by West Suffolk Council not to grant a legal certificate allowing it to fall into a planning category which could enable development to go ahead by-passing the usual planning process thanks to a loophole created by the government’s 2015 Town and Country Planning General Permitted Development Order (GPDO).

This had been designed to free homeowners, and local planning authorities, from expensive red tape when uncontentious modifications to properties were planned. But some believed the rules could be used by developers to circumvent the usual planning process.

An aerial view of part of the former Animal Health Trust site at Kentford

Following a three-day planning inquiry, inspector Melissa Madge agreed with the developer’s argument that the whole site should be classed as having one use and was therefore eligible for permitted development. She allowed the appeal granting a lawful development certificate.

West Suffolk Council’s legal team argued it had refused to issue the legal certificate because the site had had a mixture of uses including scientific research, and education.

Lochailort Kentford Ltd had previously submitted 33 applications to the council, all linked to conversions of existing buildings on the site and creating 203 new homes. It argued that each one would have prior approval under GPDO and could be agreed without a planning application having to be considered.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: “The local planning authority is considering the details of the inspector’s decision with regards to potential next steps.

“Numerous prior notification applications had previously been submitted for conversion of buildings on the site from Class E to residential use under permitted development – these were withdrawn by the site owner pending the outcome of this appeal. We will be contacting the owners of the site to understand their intentions for the site moving forward.”

No-one from Lochailort Kentford Ltd could be reached for comment.