A runner will be taking on her 10th marathon when she takes to the streets of London on April 21 for her latest challenge.

Sarah Borland, of Ely, will be raising money for the Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen’s Families Association (SSAFA), which is a cause very close to her heart.

Sarah was born on a British Army base in Munster, Germany, when her father John was serving in the Royal Artillery. The family lived in many different places before returning to Ely in the early 1990s.

Sarah Borland, from Ely, pictured with dog Trudy after a training session, hopes to raise £4,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, when she runs in the 2024 London Marathon. Picture: SSAFA

“The work SSAFA does in this area is enormously valuable and helps people who have served and their families to thrive in their new lives back in what most of us take for granted as normal,” she said.

Sarah is enjoying training with her dog, Trudy, who has her own Instagram page.

She knows what it takes to be ready for the big race as she has run in all the major European marathons as well as in Chicago. This will be her second time in the London Marathon.

She said: “There are many wonderful things about running and physical exercise but in particular I find the inclusive and welcoming community, whether it’s at my running club or parkrun.

“I am so looking forward to meeting the the other SSAFA runners and their families on the day of the marathon itself.”

To donate to Sarah and help her charity, visit here.

Since 1885, SSAFA has provided welfare and wellbeing assistance that is specially tailored to the needs of the armed forces community.

In 2022 alone, nearly 60,000 people, including veterans, serving personnel in the regulars or reserves and their families received help from SSAFA’s trained teams of volunteers.