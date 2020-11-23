The ambulance service, an air ambulance and police were all called to an incident near Stradishall, not far from both Haverhill and Newmarket, on Sunday morning in which a rider was injured after falling from their horse.

The emergency services were alerted at 11.30am after the accident on the road near Farley Green Farm, between the villages of Stradishall and Cowlinge.

A rider had fallen from a horse and the road was closed by police to allow emergency vehicles better access.

Police and the ambulance service at the scene of the accident in Farley Green. Picture by Suffolk Constabulary

The horse was located nearby and was treated by a passing vet who had offered to help.

The rider suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

Although the East of England Air Ambulance was in attendance, its services were not required and the patient was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The road reopened at 1.15pm.

