A safety campaign which plans to tackle everything from personal safety to pollution levels got under way as part of a village exhibition of local groups.

Burwell’s 12-month safety campaign kicked off at Mandeville Hall as part of a two-day event, and will begin by tackling road safety.

“Everyone has been very supportive, and we had MP Lucy Frazer visit us, along with district councillors and the mayor of the combined authority,” said Paul Webb, vice-chair of Burwell parish council.

People have been almost unanimously supportive of Burwell's 20 is plenty initiative

“We had an especially good flow of visitors on Sunday with an almost universally positive response to our 20 is plenty scheme, with many people signing our pledge ribbon, picking up car stickers and offering words of support.”

“We have received the backing of numerous local organisations, including East Cambridgeshire District Council and local councillors, and are backed by the Cambridge and Peterborough Vision Zero initiative to improve road and transport safety.

“We have local schools taking part in our 20 is plenty scheme, which includes a poster competition, and we have pledge sheets and a pledge ribbon where people can sign the ribbon to give their backing to the campaign, with the ribbon to be displayed in a prominent location in the village.”

Organiser and Parish Councillor Paul Webb with Geraldine Tate, left, from the Safety Campaign Working Group, and Parish Council chairman Liz Swift. Picture: Andy Abbott

Launched over the two-day Burwell At Large exhibition, which ran from 12.30pm to 5.30pm last Saturday and Sunday, the combined event was attended by around 300 people.

“We invite organisations to put a stall up, and they open up what they offer to the public, from scouts through to the church, history society, model railway club and the women’s institute, so we try to have something there for everyone,” said organiser Paul Philpott.

“We had 300 people attend and the atmosphere was superb. There was a real feel that people were delighted to be back enjoying these normal events they had been missing.”

The safety initiative will move in to its second phase on June 2, with highway code and inconsiderate parking issues on the agenda.

The third phase, earmarked for September will focus on safety for cyclists, pedestrians and equestrian road users, with the fourth phase at the end of the year highlighting different aspects of personal safety.