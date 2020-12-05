Saffra Monteiro knows all too well what it’s like to suddenly fall ill and need intensive care and nursing.

Ten years ago, the 26-year-old from Swaffham Prior, just outside Newmarket, contracted swine flu and the virus made her so unwell that she spent months in-and-out of hospital and 10 years on still struggles to live normally.

Still suffering from the long term effects of the virus and as a result unable to work full-time, she has turned her attentions to caring for sick hedgehogs and next year plans to launch an appeal to create a proper hedgehog hospital to accommodate her Hoggywobbles rescue project.

Saffra Monteiro is hoping to create a proper hedgehog hospital in the garden of her home. Picture: Mark Westley

“At the moment I look after the hogs in our conservatory, which is far from ideal,” said Saffra, who first got involved in the care of Britain’s most popular mammal when she volunteered at the Shepreth hedgehog hospital as part of the gold Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

“I need to raise around £3,000 so that we can create and build a proper outbuilding with its sole purpose as a hedgehog hospital.

“Once we have the building I will be recruiting volunteers to join the Hoggywobbles care team and learn about how to work with hedgehogs,” said Saffra.

Expanding into a purpose-built facility will mean Saffra can take in more hedgehog patients. She currently cares for around 20, some of which are ill, while other have been injured many in dog attacks.

Saffra works closely with Burwell Hedgehog Rehab and provides rehabilitation for the animals once they have received the necessary treatment for their injury or illness. It’s a way of preventing hedgehog ‘bed blocking’.

“They are lovely animals with their little Gollum feet but they are so endangered and we really need to do everything we can to help them,” said Saffra.

Weighing one of the patients. Picture: Mark Westley

