Shoppers saw the Newmarket branch of Waitrose officially unveil its new look on Friday.

The Fred Archer Way store’s longest serving employee, Sara Goldsborough, cut the ribbon marking the end of a multi-million pound makeover when the store opened at 7am.

New features include a new look cafe, an expanded wine department, a new dry aged meat counter selling meat aged between 30-45 days, and an improved bakery and patisserie offering including artisan breads. Another new feature is the John Lewis homeware section.

Waitrose, Newmarket.Store re-opening after multi-million refurbishment, ribbon cutting, Long serving staff member Sarah Goldsborough doing the honours. Picture by Mark Westley.

The refurbishment work has been carried out while the store has remained open and customers shopping there on Friday were treated to some special sampling and a tombola.

Waitrose first opened a branch in Newmarket back in 1977 when it was in the building now occupied by TK Maxx at Rutland Hill.

It relocated to its purpose-built store on October 28, 2004.

