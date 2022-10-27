Newmarket is sizzling with anticipation for the town's first ever sausage festival, which is scheduled for November 5.

Discover Newmarket is organising the event, which will run as a series of extra stalls alongside the weekly market, with the sponsorship of Edmondson Hall solicitors.

There will also be family fun and entertainment, with free competitions for children including a sausage pan race, which will go under starter's order of the festival's fun character Mr Sausage.

Newmarket Sausage Festival is coming soon. Picture: Mark Westley

Powters Butchers will offer free sausage tastings made from the family recipe, which has earned it multiple Great Taste awards.

There will also be other sausage dishes to try, with free recipe cards available.

All the key ingredients to make the dishes will be available to purchase from the market and there's even a chance to win them in the festival tombola.

Prizes have been kindly donated by various market traders, along with Powters and Tennant's Butchers.

Local cafes and restaurants will also be supporting the festival during the preceding week, adding specially created sausage dishes to their menus.

Tracey Harding, Manager of Discover Newmarket, said: "Newmarket is well known for horse racing, yet we also have this very special association with the great British banger. Our festival promises to be lots of fun for all the family, while also encouraging people to create fresh, tasty food at home and minimise food waste, and eat and shop in the town."