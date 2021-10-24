A school’s teachers and pupils have taken part in a series of activities to mark 25 years since it opened.

Children from Great Wilbraham Primary School gathered on the playing field for an aerial photo, and took in silver coins to make a giant silver number 25 in the school hall to celebrate the occasion on September 30.

Kim Crisp, school business manager, said: “Sadly we don’t have any teachers here who were with the school from the first day it opened, although I joined shortly after it opened and am proud to say that I am the school’s longest serving staff member.

“The school has grown and changed in many positive ways over the years and is probably around 25 per cent bigger than when it first opened due to the different building projects we’ve decided to add in the form of classrooms and learning facilities.”

Headteacher Richard Brown said: “The different classes took the theme of 25 and created things from silver on the day to influence their lessons and we all gathered on the playing field in the shape of 25.

“We also had the Rev Alice Goodman kindly come in to bless each class.

“Of course there have been various personnel and premises changes over the years the school has been here, but what hasn’t changed is the sense of community and warmth at the school.

“This is often commented upon by anyone who visits and whilst we haven’t been able to have as many people from the community come on site to visit us in the past two years as we would have liked, the warmth and welcome still exists.

“I have been at this school for six years, which is only a fraction of the time it has been open on this site, but we have many buildings, new and old.

“The previous old school building is next to the church and so we see that on our way to any services we attend there.

“ I would like to add a word of gratitude to all those in the community who appreciate the school and those who give up their spare time to help out, from the governors and the church community to PTFA, volunteers.

“They all help mould the school in to the wonderful place it is to work, teach and learn in.”

