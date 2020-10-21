Newmarket Academy has told 37 pupils and seven members of staff to stay at home after a coronavirus outbreak at the school.

Two students and one staff member at the Exning Road school have tested positive for Covid-19, and in line with Government guidance the academy has told those in contact with them to self-isolate.

It means 37 pupils and seven members of staff must stay at home for 14 days to try and stop the spread of the virus.

Newmarket Academy has told 37 pupils and seven members of staff to stay at home after a coronavirus outbreak at the school. Picture Mark Westley.

Nick Froy, Newmarket Academy's principal, said: "We have been in contact with Public Health England and have been in communication with parents of the students affected by this. We look forward to welcoming students back on Monday, November 2.

"We have learned a lot in the last few months about providing remote learning and already have an online learning package to support all our children while they learn from home.

"We would like to thank students, staff and parents for their continued support and understanding."

Newmarket Academy principal Nick Froy. Picture by Mark Westley.

Unless students have been told to self-isolate, they must still go to school.

Small outbreaks in schools are not uncommon. Last night Ormiston Endeavour Academy, in Ipswich , said a pupil and some staff members are in quarantine after coming into contact with the virus.

And last month more than 80 students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds were told to self-isolate after positive tests for the virus.

News from our universities, local primary schools and secondary schools including Ofsted inspections and league tables can be found here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket