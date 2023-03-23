A new teaching kitchen was officially opened at St Louis Catholic Academy in Newmarket on Monday.

The Fordham Road school was the first to be visited by Bishop Peter Collins, head of the Catholic diocese of East Anglia, following his ordination in December last year.

By blessing the kitchen, called The Mustard Seed, he had the chance to take a closer look at the facility with some of the school’s pupils.

The Mustard Seed Kitchen was blessed by new Bishop Peter Collins. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bishop Peter Collins was ordained last December. Picture: Mecha Morton

There, he also met Bill Gredley, whose donation helped to fund the £30,000 project, along with the diocese charity.

Headteacher Sue Blakeley said: “It will provide a nurture space for children to cook with adults, space to develop good nutrition teaching, and design and technology teaching space.

“We know that families and their children will greatly benefit from this new wellbeing and teaching area and our next project is our mental wellbeing hub currently being planned and hopefully built over the summer.

Bishop Peter Collins with Ella Burgess (11), Martina Jiang-Surdej (11) and Arthur Simmons (10). Picture: Mecha Morton

St Louis Catholic Academy opened The Mustard Seed kitchen. Picture: Mecha Morton

"All these exciting areas help us to nurture and promote good mental health.”

The school was also chosen by Tesco shoppers to benefit from a donation from the store, which paid for new kitchen equipment.