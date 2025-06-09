The remains of a tree which proved to be older than Stonehenge have been discovered during the biggest peatland restoration project ever undertaken by the National Trust, at a nature reserve near Newmarket.

The project at Wicken Fen, spanning 590 acres of lowland peat, marked a major step forward in tackling biodiversity loss and climate change.

During the restoration works there was a significant archaeological discovery.

The remains of an ancient bog oak which proved to be older than Stonehenge. Picture: National Trust

A bog oak unearthed from the peat at Spinney Bank has been precisely dated by the Cambridge Archaeological Unit using tree-ring analysis. It began growing in 2894 BC and lived for 222 years, pre-dating the start of peat formation, and linking the site to a dry late Neolithic woodland. It is older than the stones at Stonehenge and the Ring of Brodgar.

“Discovering a tree that took root nearly 5,000 years ago is a humbling reminder of how much history is preserved in these ancient landscapes,” said Ellis Selway, manager for the peatland restoration project.

“This kind of insight deepens our appreciation of what peatlands can teach us about the past, even as we look to restore them for the future. Peat holds more than just carbon, it holds stories.”

Installing the membrane at Spinney Bank. Picture: Mike Selby

Peatlands, like those at Wicken, store more carbon than all the world's forests combined but, when drained or degraded, they release this carbon into the atmosphere. By restoring these landscapes, the conservation charity is helping to preserve precious habitat, mitigate against climate change, enhance flood resilience, reduce wildfire risk and safeguard future water availability.

Various works have taken place across the nature reserve over the past six months. One significant task involved protecting a precious area of undrained Fen habitat from drying out due to water escaping through a perimeter boundary known as Spinney Bank.

A waterproof liner has been installed across 300 metres of the bank to retain moisture in the peat. At the same time, encroaching scrub was cleared to restore the open fen landscape, further helping to keep the peat wet and lock carbon in the soil.

Part of the project focused on Burwell Fen, which had been reclaimed for agriculture during World War Two and was acquired by the National Trust in 2001. Though drained and degraded, an area of deep peat remained where an extinct ancient river once flowed. A clay bund was constructed around this area, allowing it to be re-wetted.

Although full transition back to fen habitat will take time, the impact has already been visible as rare wetland birds including cranes and great egrets appeared within hours of the water level being raised. Other notable birds recorded on the fen this May included spoonbill and wading birds such as curlews and a pair of little ringed plovers.

A Great White egret arrived on the restored wetland within hours of the water levels being raised. Picture: Richard Nicoll

New solar-powered pumps are now helping to manage water levels sustainably while a monitoring programme, led by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, will assess water quality, hydrology and greenhouse gas emissions into the future.

Caroline Thorogood, senior national consultant on peatlands at the National Trust said: “We care for 25,000 hectares of precious peatlands across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Sadly, many of our peatlands, around 70 per cent, are not in a healthy, natural condition, having faced pressures such as drainage and pollution. We are therefore working hard to recover and rejuvenate our peatlands for the future.

An aerial view of Burwell Fen, prior to the restoration project

“The project at Wicken Fen is returning our most significant area of lowland peat to a wetter, more nature rich landscape that is good for people and wildlife. Excitingly, while making this iconic nature reserve more resilient in the future, the project has also given us a fascinating glimpse into the past.”

General manager Emma Ormond-Bones said: "Nature is declining at an alarming rate and the climate crisis is placing unprecedented pressure on the places and species we care about.

"This project is a huge achievement for the National Trust and a powerful step forward in the restoration of our natural world.”

The £1.8 million project has been made possible by funding from the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme managed by Fens East Peat Partnership and donors and corporate partners including Starling Bank and Anglian Water.