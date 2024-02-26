Scottish pop rockers Deacon Blue have been announced as the latest act to appear at a popular live music event later this year.

The band, known for hits such as Dignity, will grace Newmarket Nights on August 14.

This forms part of the group’s ‘All The Old 45s - The Very Best of Deacon Blue’ tour.

Deacon Blue will play at Newmarket Nights this year. Picture supplied

The event is held at Newmarket Racecourses.

Sophie Able, general manager of the racecourses, said: “Deacon Blue is renowned for their incredible live shows and we can’t wait to welcome them to the event.

“Our line-up this summer ranges from eighties icons to the most coveted current chart stars, so there’s really a night for everyone.”

Other acts confirmed for this year’s Newmarket Nights include Busted, Becky Hill and James Arthur.

The event takes place this summer.