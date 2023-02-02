Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Missing Newmarket 14-year-old Codie Hughes who hadn't been seen since yesterday afternoon found

By Kaia Nicholl
Published: 16:29, 02 February 2023
 | Updated: 16:50, 02 February 2023

A missing 14-year-old girl who had not been seen since yesterday afternoon has now been found.

Codie Hughes, of Newmarket, was last seen at 3pm yesterday and Suffolk Police have released an appeal for information to help find her.

Officers asked anyone who has seen her or knows of her current whereabouts to call them.

Codie Hughes. Picture: Suffolk Police (62222944)
They have since confirmed she has been found.

