Both men arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail after body of Newmarket woman Donna Price found in New Cheveley Road house
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman aged in her 40s was discovered in a Newmarket home has been released.
Emergency services were called at around 10.10pm on Saturday to a property in New Cheveley Road, where a woman, named locally as Donna Price, was found dead.
Two men, aged 50 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of murder, with the 50 year old having been released on bail yesterday. He is due to return to police on September 1.
Detectives were granted an extra 30 hours to question the 57-year-old man but it was confirmed last night that he too has been released on bail. He is due to return to police on August 31.
A police cordon remains at the scene while investigations continue.
A police spokesman said: "Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.
"Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to make contact with them."
He also asked anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch with police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 37/43271/21.
