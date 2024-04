A police cordon is in place at a Newmarket car park following an incident.

Police and the ambulance service have attended the incident, understood to have been at about 6pm, at the edge of the Market Square car park, next to The Guineas Shopping Centre.

The scene has been sealed off.

The incident was at the edge of the Market Square car park, next to The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket. Picture: Alison Hayes

Suffolk Police has been approached for comment.